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BJP corporators assault citizens, journalists at civic meet

Sat, 17 October 2026
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09:39
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Violence erupted during a general body meeting of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district after Bharatiya Janata Party corporators allegedly assaulted citizens and journalists, triggering a protest and prompting the police to register first information reports (FIRs), officials said on Saturday.

The Bhayander police on Friday registered two first information reports -- one of them naming 17 BJP corporators -- after footage showing corporators throwing footwear at reporters, smashing a journalist's mobile phone, surfaced on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the violence broke out after mayor Dimpal Mehta directed security staff to take action against individuals using mobile phones in the spectator gallery during the general body meeting.

A group of ruling party corporators stormed the area, manhandled visitors, and attacked media personnel who were recording the commotion, they said.

Journalists later staged a sit-in demonstration outside the municipal hall, demanding criminal cases against corporators involved in the ruckus. Opposition parties, including the Congress, Shiv Sena, and MNS, strongly condemned the incident.

No arrests have been made so far, and investigations are underway, an official said.

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