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BJP ally invites 'Ambedkarite' Dipke to join his party

Sat, 17 October 2026
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Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the NDA will retain power in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls under the "captainship" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment also invited Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke to join his Republican Party of India-A if the latter believes he is an "Ambedkarite".

Athawale was talking to reporters during his tour of Dharashiv to assess the drought situation in the region.

"The fleet of PM Modi is strong and no change (of government) is going to take place in 2029 (Lok Sabha polls). Modi is our captain and I am his player," Athawale said, adding that he would "take Rahul Gandhi's wicket".

"If Abhijeet Dipke is an Ambedkarite, then he should join RPI-A to get the youth to stand with the party. He can strengthen the party with Babasaheb Ambedkar's thoughts. Dipke should think about joining RPI-A," the Union minister said.

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