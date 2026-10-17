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Bhagwat to interact with Gen-Z 'swayamsevaks'

Sat, 17 October 2026
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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with college-going volunteers during a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur starting October 24, as the organisation ramps up youth outreach in the region.

Bhagwat is scheduled to address a camp for Gen-Z 'swayamsevaks' from the Mahakoshal Prant on October 25, followed by key meetings with local office-bearers and provincial executive teams, RSS Prant publicity chief Vinod Kumar told PTI on Saturday.

Mahakoshal Prant, which comes under RSS's Madhya Kshetra, comprises 38 revenue districts with divisional headquarters in Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa.

The RSS chief will kick off his visit on October 24 by meeting key local leaders, including 'mukhya shikshaks' (chief instructors) and senior city-level functionaries, to deliberate on internal organisational matters.

His visit will end on October 26 with a meeting with members of the organisation's Mahakoshal Prant (province) executive and divisional teams to discuss organisational work, activities and contemporary issues, Kumar said.

The RSS has ramped up its outreach to Gen Z (born roughly 1997-2012) and Gen Alpha (2013-2025) since the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protests over the last few months.

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