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Bengal BJP chief demands fresh SIR in state

Sat, 17 October 2026
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14:04
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West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday demanded another round of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, alleging that the previous exercise was marred by violence and obstruction.

Reacting to the protests over the exercise, Bhattacharya, a Rajya Sabha MP, claimed that documents were snatched from people and burnt, election officials were attacked, and offices were set on fire during the earlier SIR under the previous TMC government.

"Instead of being accused of 'vote chori', Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should be considered for an award for conducting the electoral process (transparently). West Bengal needs another SIR because the previous exercise was not conducted smoothly, with documents burnt, officials attacked and offices set on fire," he alleged.

He also alleged that Block Development Officers (BDOs), anganwadi workers and the BJP's Booth Level Agents (BLAs) were attacked during the exercise.

Referring to the ongoing protests by the CJP over the issue, Bhattacharya said people had the right to agitate in a democracy but questioned the political forces behind the movement.

He claimed that the agitation was being driven by politically irrelevant forces rejected by voters and lacked public support.

"Mobocracy can never replace democracy," he said, cautioning against attempts to create disorder and directly challenge the administration and judiciary.

Bhattacharya also claimed the BJP was not responsible for the attack on CPI(M) book stalls near Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata.

"This is not our path. This land has a tradition of pluralism," he said, quoting Ramakrishna Paramahamsa's saying, "Jato mat, tato path" (as many opinions, so many paths).

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