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Actor Neha Sharma warns against her AI-generated pictures and videos

Sat, 17 October 2026
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Actor Neha Sharma issued a statement and said she will take legal action if she comes across the unauthorised use of her likeness in AI-generated photos and videos.

Sharma shared a note on her X handle on Saturday and said unauthorised AI-generated content is "unacceptable" and urged users to stop sharing it online.

"Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY. Take down all such content already posted and refrain from creating, editing, or circulating any further AI-generated videos or images using my identity," she wrote.

"Using my face in this manner to misrepresent me or malign my reputation is completely unacceptable. I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS," she added.

The actor said she will take legal action. "Consider this a formal warning: I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT. No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability. TAKE IT DOWN NOW. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED," she said.

The generated deepfake videos and pictures of celebrities have turned into a serious concern, with more and more content emerging across online platforms. Actors including Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, among others, have been the victims of the deepfake content.

Mandanna addressed the issue with a post in 2023 after a deepfake video with her face surfaced online. 

She called deepfake content "extremely scary", with several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, and Naga Chaitanya voicing their support to the actor.

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