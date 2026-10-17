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5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan's Balochistan

Sat, 17 October 2026
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A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan's Balochistan province on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck near Khuzdar town in Balochistan province, the USGS posted on X.

The quake was reported 48 km west-northwest of Khuzdar, it said.

In February, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake also struck Balochistan province.

The earthquake struck at 6:30 am at a depth of 13 km, and its epicentre was 86 km northeast of Khuzdar town.

The quake shook Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad and Nasirabad in Balochistan, while tremors were also felt in several districts of neighbouring Sindh province, including Sukkur, Qambar, Shahdadkot, and Dadu districts.

The deadliest earthquake hit the nation in 2005, killing more than 74,000 people.

 According to experts, Pakistan often experiences tremors as it lies on three major tectonic plates, including the Arabian, Eurasian, and Indian, which create five seismic zones under the country.

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