3-year-old boy dies after pistol given by uncle goes off

17:16

A three-year-old boy allegedly died after a pistol given to him by his maternal uncle went off while he was playing with it in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Saturday, police said.



The incident took place around 6 am at Colonel Market in the Marafari police station area, they said.



The boy sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, Marafari police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Kumar said.



"The boy died while playing with the pistol allegedly given by his maternal uncle. The gun suddenly went off, and the boy sustained a bullet injury," he said.



Rajesh Kumar (21), the uncle, is absconding with the weapon. Police have registered a case based on a complaint by the child's mother and are conducting raids at several locations to apprehend him, a senior officer said.



According to the mother, her brother arrived at their home in the morning. When the boy asked his maternal uncle for chocolates, he allegedly handed him the pistol instead.



The weapon discharged while the child was playing with it, she claimed.