Yash On Ranbir: 'As An Actor, I Have Seen Him Surrender'

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Yash and Ranbir Kapoor. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash may be on opposite sides in their upcoming epic film, Ramayana, but the actors share a warm camaraderie off screen.



The actors posed for pictures recently, as the English version of the film's trailer released on October 15. The new trailer shows more action sequences from the war, making the film look like a visual spectacle, and a must watch on the big screen.



At a promotional event in Bengaluru, The Times Of India quotes Yash as saying this about Ranbir: 'As an actor, I have seen him surrender. It's very difficult for somebody to be like that, for that focus. God will always bless him.'



Directed by Nitish Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Anupam Kher and Sheeba Chaddha among others, and releases on November 5.