Wife, lover among four held for trader's murder in UP

22:54

The wife of a 45-year-old trader, and her purported lover, were among the four arrested for his murder Pratapgarh, the police said on Friday.



Additional superintendent of police (West) Brijnandan Rai said the body of Umashankar Kaushal alias Guddu, a utensil trader and resident of Khas Bazaar, was recovered near the Shitalmau canal close on Thursday.



A case was registered against his wife Suman Devi, and her alleged lover Shahanshah, based on a complaint filed by the deceased's brother Deepu Kaushal.



During investigation, the names of two other accused -- Bittu Tiwari and Rajat Tiwari -- surfaced, the officer said.



According to the police, Suman and Shahanshah allegedly had a relationship, which Umashankar opposed after learning about it. Subsequently, the accused allegedly conspired to kill him.



A team of Lalganj police and Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel arrested Suman from the canal embankment near Rajendra Nagar crossing on Kalakankar Road, while Shahanshah, Vishal Shukla alias Bittu and Avinash Tiwari alias Rajat were apprehended near the Jagnnathpur canal culvert, Rai said.



The police have also recovered the deceased's mobile phone and Aadhaar card, he added.



The accused allegedly confessed to the murder during interrogation, the police said, adding that they were sent to jail after legal formalities.