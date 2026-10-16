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US tightens immigration rules, Indians likely to be hit

Fri, 16 October 2026
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The US has scrapped a policy to grant automatic extensions to work permits, including those of spouses of H-1 B visa holders, a move that could affect several foreign professionals, including Indians, while their applications for extension of employment authorisation documents (EADs) remain pending.

An interim rule to this effect was issued on October 30 last year and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services codified the final rule on Wednesday.

The 540-day automatic extension for EAD permits was introduced during President Joe Biden's tenure in May 2022 to reduce the number of renewal applicants to avoid processing delays by USCIS. 

The rule was re-issued as a temporary measure in April 2024 and granted an indefinite extension in December 2024.

The interim rule issued last October removed the automatic extension of EADs for categories including adjustment of status applicants, H-4 spouses, asylum applicants, refugees and asylees, and temporary protected status (TPS) beneficiaries.

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