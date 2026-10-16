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US extradites alleged SNAP fraudster Manjeet Singh Bedi from India

Fri, 16 October 2026
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11:32
FBI director Kash Patel. Image Credit: Reuters/ ANI Video Grab
FBI director Kash Patel. Image Credit: Reuters/ ANI Video Grab
The United States has extradited Manjeet Singh Bedi, a most-wanted fraud suspect accused of defrauding a US government food assistance programme, from India, the US Department of Justice has informed.

Bedi was arrested in India last month. He was brought back to the US on Wednesday night, Acting US Attorney Charles Neil Floyd said. He is due to appear before the US District Court for the Western District of Washington on October 16, Friday.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that this arrest and extradition of Manjit Singh Bedi marks another significant moment for the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters program.

Patel thanked FBI Seattle and law enforcement agencies in the US and India for helping secure Bedi's return.

Bedi operated a store called Asian Grocery Store, in Tacoma, Washington, where he allegedly sold food to recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) using their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

He was indicted on charges of wire fraud and SNAP benefits fraud but was initially allowed to appear in court without being arrested. Bedi was ordered to surrender his passport and remain in Washington state.

According to the FBI, Bedi subsequently drove across the US-Canada border before fleeing to India.

Floyd said prosecutors would ask the court to keep Bedi in custody pending trial, arguing that he had demonstrated both the willingness and means to flee.

Patel said Bedi is accused of defrauding the US government of at least USD 600,000 in SNAP funds between 2024 and 2025.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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