Traffic curbs in central Delhi ahead of CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march

09:51

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday, asking commuters to avoid several roads in the area.

According to the advisory, traffic movement around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 3 pm onwards. The affected stretches include Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Basant Lane, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Rail Bhawan, Rafi Marg, the ‘C’ Hexagon, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Gole Dak Khana, Ashok Road (from GPO to the ‘C’ Hexagon), Tilak Marg, Tolstoy Marg and Sikandra Road.

The police said traffic diversions would be introduced depending on the situation on the ground. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra time for travel and use public transport wherever possible.

The advisory comes amid a standoff between the CJP and Delhi Police over the party’s proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday, citing “administrative reasons”.

The closure was announced after the Delhi High Court declined to restrain the party from holding the protest. The march was called after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to judicial custody for entering Jantar Mantar on October 13.

Delhi Police has urged people to stay away from the proposed gathering, while indicating that it could facilitate a select group of people to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location.

Police also said that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force in the area to prevent disturbances and safeguard human lives as well as public and private property.

-- REDIFF NEWS