Thai woman held in Gurugram with expired visa

23:46

The Haryana's CM Flying Squad apprehended a Thai woman whose passport and visa had expired on March 28, 2021, with investigations indicating that she had entered India via Nepal, police said.



According to CM flying squad officials, acting on a tip-off, a team of the CM's Flying Squad conducted a raid in Nathupur on Thursday evening.



During the operation, they found a Thai national, Khanitha Thongthip. Upon questioning and examination of her documents, it was revealed that her passport and visa had expired, they added.



During questioning, the woman stated that she had entered India via Nepal. The investigation further revealed that the landlord, Bunty Chawla had provided accommodation to the foreign national without filing the mandatory 'C-Form'.



An FIR was registered against Khanitha Thongthip and the landlord Bunty Chawla under Section 23(b) of the BNS and Section 8 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act at Sushant Lok police station. Police are investigating the matter, said an official.