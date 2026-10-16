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TCS accused Nida Khan appears in court for divorce hearing

Fri, 16 October 2026
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19:45
TCS case accused Nida Khan (middle) being taken to court./File image
TCS case accused Nida Khan (middle) being taken to court./File image
Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged sexual harassment and religious conversion case at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), appeared before a family court in Nashik on Friday.

The court had summoned her after her husband Moin Khan filed a divorce petition in August this year.  

Moin Khan also remained present before family court judge P L Palsingankar. The proceedings started with the mandatory counselling session for both the parties. 

The next hearing is scheduled for November 20, said advocate Nitin Pandit who is representing Moin Khan.  

Nida, who is pregnant, is on bail in the TCS case which is related to the alleged mental and sexual harassment and pressure to convert to Islam faced by a few women employees at the company's Nashik unit. 

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