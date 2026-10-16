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Tamil Nadu Class 10, 12 public exam dates announced

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Image posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yogendra Singh/Pexels
Image posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yogendra Singh/Pexels
The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced the timetable for the 2027 public examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations for Class 10 and Class 12.

Students will be able to check the subject-wise examination dates and timings on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the Tamil Nadu Class 10  and Class 12 public examination will commence on March 17, 2026 and March 3, 2027 respectively.

The Tamil Nadu state Class 12 examination will be held between March 3 and 29 while Class 10 is scheduled between March 17 and April 12, 2027.

Practical examinations for Class 12 students is scheduled between February 8 and 18, and for Class 10 between February 19 and 26, 2027.

Class 11 arrear examinations will be held between March 5 and April 1, 2027.

-REDIFF GETAHEAD

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