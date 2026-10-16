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Sudha Yadav sworn in as Karnataka governor

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot welcomes Governor-designate Dr Sudha Yadav at Lok Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Thursday. Image Credit: Lok Bhavan/ANI Photo
Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot welcomes Governor-designate Dr Sudha Yadav at Lok Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Thursday. Image Credit: Lok Bhavan/ANI Photo
The new governor of Karnataka has taken over.

Thaawar Chand Gehlot passed the baton to Sudha Yadav, who was sworn in as the new governor of Karnataka. Gehlot held the office since July 11, 2021.

Sudha Yadav was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the Karnataka high court Vibhu Bakhru at an event held at Lok Bhavan, the Governor's House.

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Kargil war widow and BJP leader Sudha Yadav, 61, as the new Governor of Karnataka.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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