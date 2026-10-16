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Stock markets end higher for 2nd day, led by strong buying in IT firms

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the second straight day on Friday, driven by strong buying in IT stocks amid firm global trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 413.66 points, or 0.56 percent, to close at 74,729.27, with 17 constituents up, 13 down, and one unchanged. 

During the day, it surged 463.17 points, or 0.62 percent, to 74,778.78.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 148.80 points, or 0.65 percent, to end at 23,146.15.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra surged the most, up by 8.45 percent after the IT services firm reported a 32.74 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,585.6 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, as strong volume growth, cost savings, and rupee depreciation lifted operating profit.

Tata Consultancy Services jumped 4.61 percent and Infosys rallied 4.55 percent. 

HCL Tech rose 1.08 percent. Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance were also among the major winners.

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