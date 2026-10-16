Steven Soderbergh steps in to help Matt Reeves complete The Batman Part II

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Robert Pattinson in The Batman

In an interesting development, acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh has stepped in to help complete the production of The Batman Part II. The move comes after the film's director, Matt Reeves, reportedly had to take a break from the project due to an undisclosed family matter.



When rumours began circulating that Soderbergh might have replaced Reeves as director, the latter took to X to clarify the situation. He wrote, 'Just to be clear, I am not leaving The Batman Part II. I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography. Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes.'



The Batman Part II is the sequel to the 2022 film The Batman, also directed by Reeves.



Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman, alongside Colin Farrell as The Penguin. The new cast members include Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance.



The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 18, 2028.