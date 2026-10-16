Savita Punia wants PC to play her in biopic

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Image: ANI Photos





-- REDIFF NEWS

Legendary Hockey goalkeeper says if there was ever a biopic made on her life and career, she would want Priyanka Chopra Jonas to play her. Savita said that Chopra would do justice to the role, and that she finds her journey inspirational. Priyanka has earlier played Mary Kom in the boxer's biopic.Savita was instrumental in helping India finish in fifth-place at the Women's Hockey World Cup this year.Savita's had to fulfill responsibilities from an early age. However, she crossed many hurdles in life and is now known as the 'Wall of Indian hockey'. She is India's most-capped woman hockey player with 326 international appearances.With her mother unwell, Savita began taking care of household chores in Class 5. She would balance domestic duties as well as her sports training.Savita, a Padma Shri awardee, has been a significant pillar of strength to the Indian women's hockey team in her career spanning over two decades.