Rupee rallies for 6th straight session; closes at 94.89 against USD





The rupee's weak performance prompted the RBI to announce a slew of measures on October 10 to curb dollar demand in the spot market and curtail excessive speculative positioning.

In intraday trade, it touched a high of 94.71 and a low of 95.06 before settling at 94.89, up 10 paise from the previous close.On Thursday, the rupee appreciated 18 paise to close at 94.99 against the US dollar.In the past six sessions, the Indian currency has gained over 2 per cent since its lowest-ever closing level of 96.88 against the greenback recorded on October 8.