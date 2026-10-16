Rajinikanth's swag does all the heavy lifting in Jailer 2

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Rajinikanth in Jailer 2





-- REDIFF MOVIES

Megastar Rajinikanth and Director Nelson reunite for, the sequel to their 2023 blockbuster,, delivering another fun, thrilling entertainer powered by the superstar's swag, albeit with its share of flaws.Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the former jail warden who possibly has more underground connections than even the CIA, is now on the trail of the cartel running a massive statue-smuggling operation.The cartel is headed by a family comprising of characters played by Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Hakim Shahjahan and Jatin Sarna.Suraj Venjaramoodu plays a gangster from Kerala who is part of the nexus and is seeking revenge for the death of his friend Varman. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff return in cameos, while Hrithik Roshan joins the franchise in his Tamil debut.Nelson ensures thatdelivers plenty of superstar elevation sequences to keep Rajinikanth fans happy. The first half is entertaining and often funny, but the second loses steam, with low-tension action, overstuffed yet weakly written villains and an over-reliance on cameos to pull off crucial scenes.Still, Nelson's direction makesan enjoyable theatrical watch, with Rajinikanth in supreme form. Anirudh also continues to steal the show with his rambunctious background score.