Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Rajinikanth's swag does all the heavy lifting in Jailer 2

Fri, 16 October 2026
Share:
10:02
Rajinikanth in Jailer 2
Rajinikanth in Jailer 2
Megastar Rajinikanth and Director Nelson reunite for Jailer 2, the sequel to their 2023 blockbuster, Jailer, delivering another fun, thrilling entertainer powered by the superstar's swag, albeit with its share of flaws.

Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the former jail warden who possibly has more underground connections than even the CIA, is now on the trail of the cartel running a massive statue-smuggling operation.

The cartel is headed by a family comprising of characters played by Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Hakim Shahjahan and Jatin Sarna.

Suraj Venjaramoodu plays a gangster from Kerala who is part of the nexus and is seeking revenge for the death of his friend Varman. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff return in cameos, while Hrithik Roshan joins the franchise in his Tamil debut.

Nelson ensures that Jailer 2 delivers plenty of superstar elevation sequences to keep Rajinikanth fans happy. The first half is entertaining and often funny, but the second loses steam, with low-tension action, overstuffed yet weakly written villains and an over-reliance on cameos to pull off crucial scenes.

Still, Nelson's direction makes Jailer 2 an enjoyable theatrical watch, with Rajinikanth in supreme form. Anirudh also continues to steal the show with his rambunctious background score.

Click here to read the full review of Jailer 2.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Traffic curbs in central Delhi ahead of CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march
LIVE! Traffic curbs in central Delhi ahead of CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march

EC orders SSR of voter lists in 17 states, UTs
EC orders SSR of voter lists in 17 states, UTs

The Election Commission has announced a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union territories, including those facing assembly polls next year. This initiative aims to enrol new voters, correct existing entries,...

'Will Modi shut 100 places?' Dipke hits out over park closure
'Will Modi shut 100 places?' Dipke hits out over park closure

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke called for a 'Lehra do Tiranga' march in Central Park, Connaught Place, on Friday, despite the NDMC announcing the park's closure and Delhi Police citing prohibitory orders against...

How India Can Counter Trump's Tariff Threat
How India Can Counter Trump's Tariff Threat

Navigating this geopolitical minefield requires a cold-blooded blend of immediate tactical pleading, structural domestic diversification, and aggressive collective resistance, suggests Ambassador Rajasekhar.

LIVEBLOG: Get Review Updates Of Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam
LIVEBLOG: Get Review Updates Of Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam

Follow our real-time updates as we watch Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam FDFS, starring Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikandar Kher and Jaideep Ahlawat, on October 16.