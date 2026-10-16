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Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at BO

Fri, 16 October 2026
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A fan performs aarti of the poster of Rajinikanth outside a movie theatre during the celebration of the release of superstar Rajinikanth's new movie, Jailer 2, in Chennai on October 15, Thursday. Image Credit: ANI Photo
A fan performs aarti of the poster of Rajinikanth outside a movie theatre during the celebration of the release of superstar Rajinikanth's new movie, Jailer 2, in Chennai on October 15, Thursday. Image Credit: ANI Photo
Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer 2 has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore on the day of its release at the global box office. 

Produced by Kalanithi under the banner Sun Pictures, the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 release Jailer released in theatres on October 15, Thursday.  

The film trade tracking website Sacnilk reported that the film earned Rs 125.25 crore on day one of its release, and earned Rs 70.25 crore gross at the domestic box office and Rs 55 crore overseas. 

Jailer 2 also has a cameo by Mohanlal and Vidya Balan as Kantha. The film featured special appearances by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Kishore, Makarand Deshpande and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others. 

The first instalment of Jailer saw Rajinikanth as retired jailer called Muthuvel Pandian who lives a quiet life. The story follows his son, a police officer who goes missing and is presumed dead after chasing an idol-smuggling ring.

The cast also included Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa Menon, Sunil and Vinayakan, who played the antagonist. It went on to earn over Rs 600 crore at the global box office.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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