Rahul to Modi: Explain Rubio's visit, or I will

11:55

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a dig at the Centre over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming visit to India, claiming that officials in the Ministry of External Affairs appeared confused about the purpose of the trip.

In a post on X, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote, “Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what's going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to.”

Rubio is scheduled to visit India and Uzbekistan from October 17 to 22, according to a media note issued by the US Department of State.

During his India visit, he is expected to travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar, where he will meet senior Indian officials to discuss the bilateral strategic partnership, regional and global developments, and opportunities for greater cooperation in the energy sector. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also expected to meet Rubio in Mumbai.

On Thursday, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said Rubio’s visit would be “a little more business-focused”, with discussions likely to centre on trade, energy, technology partnerships and investment. The US Secretary of State is also expected to meet business leaders to explore opportunities for commercial investment and closer economic ties.

This will be Rubio’s second official visit to India this year. His previous trip took place from May 23 to 26.

Gor has recently spoken about expanding cooperation between India and the US in defence, information technology and healthcare. Speaking at an event in Kolkata to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, he described India as an important partner for Washington and highlighted the scope for further collaboration.

On defence ties, Gor pointed to recent military exercises involving Indian and American forces, as well as the participation of US defence platforms in activities in India.

He also highlighted growing investment and cooperation in the technology sector, noting that American companies were setting up large production facilities in India while Indian businesses were investing in the US.

“In terms of IT development, incredible things are happening in both directions, with investments in the United States and some of our companies opening large production facilities here in India. It is an incredible opportunity,” Gor said.

On healthcare, the ambassador noted that the US imports substantial quantities of generic medicines from India, reflecting the importance of the country's pharmaceutical industry to the American market.

Gor also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had spoken the previous week, adding: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump spoke just last week, so stay tuned for what comes next.”

Before travelling to India, Rubio will visit Samarkand in Uzbekistan to attend the C5+1 Ministerial meeting and hold bilateral discussions with senior officials from Central Asian countries.

-- REDIFF NEWS