Protests will continue until CEC Gyanesh Kumar removed: Prakash Raj

23:06

Actor-activist Prakash Raj on Friday said peaceful protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls would continue across the country until Kumar is removed, despite attempts to "suppress" the agitation.



He was speaking to reporters after attending a protest meeting against Chief Election Commissioner Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Manaveeyam Veedhi here.



Before the event began, police intervened, saying the organisers did not obtain permission to use a microphone.



This led to a minor tussle, after which the police allowed the event to continue.



Raj said the country's youth would continue to protest peacefully, drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh.



"There is Gandhi's blood in us. There is Ambedkar's blood in us, there is Bhagat Singh's blood in us. We will continue to fight, we will continue to protest peacefully across the country, and it will prove you wrong that you can get away with this dictatorship," he said.



Questioning the CEC over restrictions on protests, Raj said, "We are asking questions: Gyanesh Kumar, why are you stopping us? The very fact that you are stopping us, detaining us illegally, shows something is wrong"