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Prithviraj Turns 44: S S Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu Wish The Varanasi Star

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Prithviraj and S S Rajamouli, Photograph: Kind courtesy S S Rajamouli/X
Prithviraj and S S Rajamouli, Photograph: Kind courtesy S S Rajamouli/X
Prithviraj Sukumaran turned 44 on October 16, with fans and celebrities taking to social media to wish him on his birthday. Among those who sent their wishes was director S S Rajamouli, who is directing the Malayalam star in Varanasi, arguably the biggest film of his career.

Taking to X, Rajamouli shared a behind-the-scenes picture of himself chatting with Prithviraj on the film's outdoor shoot. He wrote, 'Happy birthday Prithvi. Didn't want to awaken the Kumbha within you today. The Kumbha who is destined to make his mark on the world.'

For the uninitiated, Kumbha is the name of the antagonist Prithviraj plays in the film. The actor replied, 'Thank you Sir! Cannot wait for the world to witness your madness!'

Prithviraj's co-star Mahesh Babu wished him, writing, 'Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Kumbha. Have a wonderful one... lots of love n happiness always!!!' (sic)

Prithviraj responded, 'Thank you Rudhra!' (Mahesh Babu's character in Varanasi.)

The big-budget sci-fi mythological fantasy also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead.

Varanasi is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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