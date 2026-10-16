Please stay calm and do not panic": Indian envoy amid attacks in Saudi Arabia

09:13

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Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Vipul on Thursday urged Indian nationals in the country to remain calm, follow instructions issued by local authorities and stay indoors during aerial attacks, while highlighting flight disruptions and assuring assistance to Indians affected by the recent attacks.



In a video message to the Indian community shared on the official X handle of the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Vipul said India had condemned attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and expressed solidarity with the country's people and leadership.



"As you would have seen, India has condemned the attacks on civilian facilities and infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. We stand in complete solidarity with the people and leadership of Saudi Arabia. We also express condolences to the families of people who have lost their lives in these attacks, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured," he said.



Vipul said one Indian national was killed and 11 others were injured in the attack on Riyadh airport on October 10. He added that he and embassy officials were in contact with the bereaved family, while the mission was coordinating with hospital authorities and the families of the injured to assist.



"There were also 11 other Indians who were injured in the attack, and we are again in touch with the hospital authorities as well as the families to provide all help to them," he said.