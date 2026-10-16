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Pawsitive News

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Luna, who went missing in the enormous Yellowstone National Park. Photograph: Kind courtesy Norris Ark Rescue and Training Center/Facebook
Luna, who went missing in the enormous Yellowstone National Park. Photograph: Kind courtesy Norris Ark Rescue and Training Center/Facebook
On September 3, a 10-year-old Jack Russell-chihuahua mix named Luna escaped from her family's cabin in the Montana section of Yellowstone National Park. The owners, who were from Sacramento, California, were visiting the park and had left her back in the cabin, before going exploring, after putting a Do Not Disturb sign on their door. 

Housekeeping accidentally opened the cabin and Luna escaped and they were unable to get the frightened dog back, who was originally a street dog that the family had adopted.

For the next month the feisty Luna, who is white, small with short, stumpy legs, roamed the park and was spotted at intervals, near the park's staff quarters, entering into lodges through automatic doors and at intersections.

She was fortunate or smart  enough to elude coyotes, wolves and bears but evaded rescue efforts.

But on the 34th day, with winter fast approaching, Luna was finally captured in a trap. Slightly underweight but not much worse for the wear, she was happily reunited with her owners, who thought they may never see her again.

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