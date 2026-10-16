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Oscar-Nominated Marathi Film Gondhal To Release On...

Fri, 16 October 2026
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A scene from Oscar-nominated Marath film Gondhal.
A scene from Oscar-nominated Marath film Gondhal.
The film written, directed and produced by Davkhar stars Kishor Kadam, Ishitaa Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu in important roles, while renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja has composed Gondhal's music

Interestingly, in addition to Marathi, Gondhal will be released in five other Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On September 18, the Film Federation of India (FFI) chose Gondhal to represent India at the Oscars in its Best International Feature Film category.

"When we set out to make Gondhal, our only goal was to stay fiercely true to the raw culture, haunting rhythms, and untold layers of our soil. To see this deeply rooted folk-thriller resonate so profoundly that it becomes India's official Oscar entry is an overwhelming honour. Now, bringing it to audiences across the country on November 13 in a Pan-India release feels like bringing the story back full circle," Davakhar said in a statement.

-- Rediff News

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