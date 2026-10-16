Oscar-Nominated Marathi Film Gondhal To Release On...

19:35

A scene from Oscar-nominated Marath film Gondhal.





-- Rediff News

The film written, directed and produced by Davkhar stars Kishor Kadam, Ishitaa Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu in important roles, while renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja has composed Gondhal's musicInterestingly, in addition to Marathi,will be released in five other Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.On September 18, the Film Federation of India (FFI) choseto represent India at the Oscars in its Best International Feature Film category."When we set out to make, our only goal was to stay fiercely true to the raw culture, haunting rhythms, and untold layers of our soil. To see this deeply rooted folk-thriller resonate so profoundly that it becomes India's official Oscar entry is an overwhelming honour. Now, bringing it to audiences across the country on November 13 in a Pan-India release feels like bringing the story back full circle," Davakhar said in a statement.