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Operation Trishul: Six held for growing ganja in Andhra maize field

Fri, 16 October 2026
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16:23
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
After two acres of illegal ganja (marijuana) cultivation concealed amid a maize field was uncovered, six people were arrested. A total of nine suspects are connected to this case, as per police officials. 

The investigation revealed that principal accused had previously been involved in ganja trafficking to Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

A senior police official said that the ganja cultivation was detected on October 15 in Duttalur mandal, following a tip-off received by the Counter Intelligence Wing. A police initiative targeting narcotics, crimes against women and children and road accidents 'Operation Trishul' prompted action by the police.

The harvested crop could have fetched crores of rupees to the perpetrators, according to statements recorded during the investigation, as per the police officials.

A case was registered at Duttalur Police Station under Section 20(a)(1) read with section 8(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

As per a police official, about 1,731 ganja plants were concealed in a maize field. The plants were cultivated on nearly two acres of a 9.5-acre agricultural field. 

Nellore district superintendent of police (SP) Ajitha Vejendla said that drones were used to locate the three to six feet tall plants, grown over a period of three months. A drip irrigation system was also found in the field to support the cultivation.

The crops grew under the alleged supervision of U Subba Reddy of Duttalur. The illegally cultivated plants were later destroyed after due permissions received by the police.

-- REDIFF NEWS 

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