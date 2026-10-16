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NIA chargesheets ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah, 4 others for IED blast plot

Fri, 16 October 2026
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ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah/File image
ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah/File image
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against five accused, including ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah, in connection with the recovery of an IED in Assam's Guwahati on August 15, 2024.

Myanmar-based United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent or ULFA (I) is a banned terrorist outfit.

The chargesheet was filed before an NIA special court at Guwahati against Baruah, chairman and self styled chairman commander-in-chief of the proscribed terrorist organisation ULFA (I), an official statement said.

Kanak Ch Gogoi alias Aisheng Asom, Jahnu Boruah, Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi are the other accused named in the chargesheet filed in connection with the NIA's probe into the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by ULFA (I) at Motilal Nehru Road, Panbazar, Guwahati on 15th August 2024, it said.

They have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, said the statement issued by the NIA.

The case was initially registered at Panbazar police station in Guwahati on August 16, 2024, and was re-registered by the NIA on February 27 last year.

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