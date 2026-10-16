Nepal: Preparations underway for PM Balendra Shah's India visit

19:07

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah/File image





The proposed trip would be Shah's first official visit to the neighbouring country.



The date of the visit will be decided through mutual agreement between the two countries, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Chhetri told PTI.



The ministry is carrying out routine preparations for Shah's India visit, which could take place after Nepal's major Hindu festivals, including Vijaya Dashami, Deepawali and Chhath, conclude. The festival season may extend until mid-November, Chhetri said.

Preparations are underway for Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's official visit to India, with the dates and agenda yet to be finalised, Foreign Ministry sources in Kathmandu said on Friday.Shah, who took office on March 27, has not yet undertaken an official bilateral foreign visit. He travelled to the United States in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly.Shah received an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India when the government led by the Rastriya Swatantra Party leader was formed in March.