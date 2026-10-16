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Mumbai police issues advisory on Durga idols

Fri, 16 October 2026
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12:47
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
A prohibitory order banning the shooting and circulation of photographs or videos of floating or half-submerged Durga idols during immersion from October 20 to 22, has been issued by the Mumbai police.

The deputy commissioner of Police (Operations) Akbar Pathan under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, issued this order to prevent causing hurt to religious sentiments and to maintain public peace.

Between October 20 and October 22, numerous idols of Goddess Durga would be immersed in various water bodies in Mumbai. However, several half-dissolved idols tend to drift ashore, especially during high tides. 

Even lake waters see these idols floating. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers re-immerse these idols after finding them.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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