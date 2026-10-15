Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai police ban photographing, circulating images of half-submerged Durga idols

Fri, 16 October 2026
Share:
00:32
File image
File image
The Mumbai police issued a prohibitory order banning the shooting and circulation of photographs or videos of floating or half-submerged Durga idols during immersion from October 20 to 22, an official said on Thursday.

The order was issued by deputy commissioner of police (Operations) Akbar Pathan under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to prevent hurting of religious sentiments and maintain public peace.

Idols of Goddess Durga would be immersed in various water bodies in the city between October 20 and October 22. During this period, some half-dissolved idols tend to drift ashore during high tides or float on lake waters before being retrieved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers for re-immersion, the order said.

"Circulating photographs or videos of such un-immersed or half-dissolved idols or BMC workers retrieving them can outrage religious feelings and lead to a breach of public peace and tranquillity. Therefore, immediate preventive measures were deemed necessary," the police official said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India rejects Pakistan-China boundary joint panel
LIVE! India rejects Pakistan-China boundary joint panel

Manipur: Over 80 BSF jawans hospitalised after food poisoning
Manipur: Over 80 BSF jawans hospitalised after food poisoning

Eighty-four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Manipur were hospitalised on Thursday due to suspected food poisoning after consuming breakfast. They had arrived in the state on Wednesday and were staying at a construction site....

SC takes strong note of march, seeks CEC reply on SIR
SC takes strong note of march, seeks CEC reply on SIR

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar regarding a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 12 other opposition leaders concerning alleged large-scale voter...

Ramlila adds 30-foot 'cockroach' to Ravan's army this Dussehra
Ramlila adds 30-foot 'cockroach' to Ravan's army this Dussehra

A Ramlila committee in Pitampura, Delhi, will burn a 30-foot-tall "cockroach" effigy this year, alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad. The committee states this symbolises "filth and dirt" and supports the "Swachh Bharat" and...

Bihar: Constable Killed, Police Attacked In Liquor Raids
Bihar: Constable Killed, Police Attacked In Liquor Raids

A police constable was shot dead by suspected liquor smugglers in Nalanda district, Bihar, during a chase on Wednesday night. In a separate incident, five police personnel were injured in Bagaha when locals attacked them during an arrest...