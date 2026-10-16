Mohanlal's stylist upset with actor's reduced presence in Jailer 2

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Jishad Shamsudeen with Mohanlal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jishad Shamsudeen/Instagram

Malayalam actor Mohanlal's limited screen time in the recently released Jailer 2 has not only disappointed his fans, but also the film's stylist, Jishad Shamsudeen.



Jishad took to Instagram to express his dissatisfaction over the actor's reduced presence in the Rajinikanth-starrer directed by Nelson.



Shamsudeen, who worked on Mohanlal's looks for the sequel, claimed that three distinct looks created for the Malayalam superstar were completely removed from the final cut. He also pointed out that a scene featuring Mohanlal in the film's trailer had been trimmed in the theatrical version.



In a social media post shared on Thursday, October 15, coinciding with the film's release, the stylist wrote:



'To everyone who loves and supports me:



With the release of Jailer 2, I want to share an important update!!



Based on what was shot, I was completely confident in our work--even when reduced to a 2-second glimpse in the trailer. But with the film's release, three of Mohanlal Sir's distinct looks were cut entirely, and even that trailer scene was trimmed out.



From my experience in cinema, trimming scenes involving a superstar like Mohanlal Sir is simply unnecessary.



Seeing our superstar reduced like this, if there is a sequel, I will not be a part of it. I am truly sorry to everyone who trusted me.



I don't stand for favours, profits, crore clubs, or stardom.



I stand solely for the fans, lovers of the craft, and Mohanlal Sir.



Thank you for always standing by my journey.



-- Jishad Shamsudeen'



Shamsudeen also made it clear that he would not be associated with a potential third installment of the franchise if the same approach were repeated.