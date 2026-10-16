Modi's Canada visit currently under discussion between two sides: MEA

21:04

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney/File image

The dates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada are currently "under discussion" between the two sides, the ministry of external affairs said on Friday.



MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during his bi-weekly media briefing, was asked to confirm reports suggesting the dates of the forthcoming visit in December.



The dates are "currently under discussion" between the two sides, he said.



Prime Minister Modi had a "warm and productive" conversation with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Tuesday, with both leaders agreeing to build on the "positive momentum" in bilateral ties.



In a post on X on October 13, PM Modi had said that together, India and Canada are contributing towards a "more stable and prosperous world."



"Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties," he said.