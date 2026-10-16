Meerut woman, lover get death for husband's murder, snake cover-up

16:03

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A court in Meerut on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to death for killing her husband and leaving a live snake beside his body to make it look like a case of snakebite, officials said.



Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar awarded the death penalty to Ravita and Amardeep for the murder of Amit Kashyap alias Mikky Kashyap, a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village here, the court officials said.



Amit was found dead on a cot in his house on April 13 last year and a live snake was found beside his body. His family initially suspected that he died due to a snakebite.



However, the post-mortem examination found injury marks on his neck and nose and that he died of strangulation, police said.