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Meerut woman, lover get death for husband's murder, snake cover-up

Fri, 16 October 2026
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16:03
Representational image
Representational image
A court in Meerut on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to death for killing her husband and leaving a live snake beside his body to make it look like a case of snakebite, officials said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jaiveer Singh Nagar awarded the death penalty to Ravita and Amardeep for the murder of Amit Kashyap alias Mikky Kashyap, a resident of Akbarpur Sadat village here, the court officials said.

Amit was found dead on a cot in his house on April 13 last year and a live snake was found beside his body. His family initially suspected that he died due to a snakebite.

However, the post-mortem examination found injury marks on his neck and nose and that he died of strangulation, police said. 

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