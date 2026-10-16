Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Maha bans sale of loose spice powders to curb adulteration

Fri, 16 October 2026
Share:
13:43
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the sale of loose and unpackaged spice powders and mixed spices. This step has been taken to make packaging and sealing at the place of production mandatory to curb adulteration and contamination.

The use of ethylene oxide for spice sterilisation has also been prohibited, citing concerns over its potential carcinogenic effects.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on October 15 that the order covering the production, processing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of spices applies to manufacturers, traders, wholesalers, retailers, e-commerce operators, hotels, eateries, caterers and institutional kitchens.

The order covers products including turmeric, chilli, coriander, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, asafoetida, saffron, poppy seeds, garam masala and curry powder.

Mundhe said that the spices must be packed and sealed at the production site before distribution or sale. 

He added that a trade licence alone will not be sufficient, and businesses must also hold a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration, as applicable.

The FDA has prohibited the use of unauthorised colours such as Metanil Yellow, Rhodamine B, Sudan dyes and Lead Chromate. Action will also be taken against those found mixing brick powder, chalk, sawdust, foreign starch or other unauthorised substances into spices, using inferior raw materials.

Production and storage premises must be clean, dry and pest-free, while pesticides, industrial colours and other harmful chemicals cannot be stored alongside them. Spices cannot be dried on public roads, tarred surfaces, near drains, rubbish bins or cattle sheds. 

Labels must include the product name, ingredients, manufacturer's details, FSSAI licence number, batch number, manufacturing or packing date and use-by or best-before date, among other statutory information.

The FDA said enforcement would cover producers, grinding and blending units, repackers and suppliers. Violations could result in seizures, recalls, suspension or cancellation of licences and court proceedings.

-- REDIFF NEWS

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hope better sense prevails: SC defers plea against CJP protest
LIVE! Hope better sense prevails: SC defers plea against CJP protest

SC to hear plea against Rahul for pushing pregnant journalist
SC to hear plea against Rahul for pushing pregnant journalist

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an application alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed a pregnant journalist during a march to the apex court on October 12. The matter was mentioned by senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, who...

The Unsung Guardians Of India's Borders
The Unsung Guardians Of India's Borders

At the border, places that you had just seen on a map, suddenly acquire a life. Looking at the vast expanse of quiet land, you realise an emotional connect, a sense of belonging binds you to a piece of land which is not merely territory,...

SC seeks govt reply on guidelines for all forms of talaq
SC seeks govt reply on guidelines for all forms of talaq

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and others regarding a plea challenging the validity of 'Talaq-e-Hasan' and other forms of unilateral divorce under Muslim personal law. The petition also seeks uniform procedural...

Bhuvneshwar Called Up as Arshdeep Suffers Shoulder Injury
Bhuvneshwar Called Up as Arshdeep Suffers Shoulder Injury

India have added veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as cover for Arshdeep Singh ahead of the fifth T20I against West Indies at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.