Maha bans sale of loose spice powders to curb adulteration

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-- REDIFF NEWS

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the sale of loose and unpackaged spice powders and mixed spices. This step has been taken to make packaging and sealing at the place of production mandatory to curb adulteration and contamination.The use of ethylene oxide for spice sterilisation has also been prohibited, citing concerns over its potential carcinogenic effects.FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on October 15 that the order covering the production, processing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of spices applies to manufacturers, traders, wholesalers, retailers, e-commerce operators, hotels, eateries, caterers and institutional kitchens.The order covers products including turmeric, chilli, coriander, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, asafoetida, saffron, poppy seeds, garam masala and curry powder.Mundhe said that the spices must be packed and sealed at the production site before distribution or sale.He added that a trade licence alone will not be sufficient, and businesses must also hold a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration, as applicable.The FDA has prohibited the use of unauthorised colours such as Metanil Yellow, Rhodamine B, Sudan dyes and Lead Chromate. Action will also be taken against those found mixing brick powder, chalk, sawdust, foreign starch or other unauthorised substances into spices, using inferior raw materials.Production and storage premises must be clean, dry and pest-free, while pesticides, industrial colours and other harmful chemicals cannot be stored alongside them. Spices cannot be dried on public roads, tarred surfaces, near drains, rubbish bins or cattle sheds.Labels must include the product name, ingredients, manufacturer's details, FSSAI licence number, batch number, manufacturing or packing date and use-by or best-before date, among other statutory information.The FDA said enforcement would cover producers, grinding and blending units, repackers and suppliers. Violations could result in seizures, recalls, suspension or cancellation of licences and court proceedings.