Kochi synagogue probe: Police examine arson-accused's devices

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The police investigating a possible terror link in an arson attack near a synagogue in Kochi are examining electronic devices seized from the accused.



The Kochi city police commissioner Arun K Pavithran said on October 16, Friday said that Bin Paul, 32, a native of Puthencruz, was arrested for allegedly setting fire to Blossom Nursery, located opposite the Kadavubhagam synagogue in Ernakulam Market, in the early hours of October 12.



The police are investigating whether Paul carried out attacks on designated targets at the direction of an unidentified person, recorded them and sent the footage in return for payment.



Messages recovered from his phone reportedly referred to Jewish places of worship and attacks in various cities across India. Investigators are trying to identify the people involved in those communications and determine whether the arson formed part of an organised operation.



A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the incident. A court remanded Paul to five days in police custody on October 15, Thursday. The police informed that the accused is co-operating in the investigation.



The police sources said investigators were attempting to retrieve Telegram chats between Paul and a suspected handler, and could approach Telegram seeking details of the communications.



During Thursday's custody hearing, Paul's lawyer claimed he was taking medication for a mental health condition.



Police also recovered suspected heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, alprazolam and ketamine from Paul's residence that had been ordered online.



Puthencruz police, which registered a separate case over the drug seizure, are expected to seek Paul's custody for further questioning.