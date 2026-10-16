Kiran Rao speaks up on Insta in defence of Imran Khan

14:10

Pic: Kind courtesy Kiran Rao

Beleaguered Bollywood actor Imran Khan has found support from within family.



A day after he was asked to leave the country by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai for participating in demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, film director Kiran Rao has stepped up in his defence.



'43 years old. 40 of those years in India. Studied here, worked here, succeeded here, failed here, loved here and fought here,' Rao, who is the ex-wife of Khan's uncle Aamir Khan, wrote in her Instagram Story.



Imran Khan had taken part in an agitation at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.



He was briefly detained by the police along with his partner Lekha Washington and cousin Zayn Marie Khan.



The actor had then said, "I'm here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I'm here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted, why people's voices are being suppressed."



BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was quick to turn to the police, pointing out that Khan was a US citizen and had violated his OCI card terms by participating in a political protest.



The FRRO action against Khan came after Somaiya's complaint.



Khan's lawyer has stated that he will challenge the notice in the Bombay high court.



-- Rediff News