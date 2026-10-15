J-K: IAS officer 'abuses' woman official; JKAS fraternity seeks probe

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Senior IAS officer in Jammu and Kashmir Kumar Rajeev Ranjan has courted controversy after he allegedly used abusive language against a woman JKAS officer and threatened to recommend her dismissal from service.



The heated argument, which came to light through a purported video, took place between Ranjan and Assistant Director Beenish Wani over the role of National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) during a review meeting on Mission YUVA.



The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) fraternity on Thursday condemned the alleged abuse and public humiliation of Wani and demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident.



Ranjan, a 2010-batch IAS officer posted as Administrative Secretary Labour and Employment in J&K government, repeatedly interrupted Wani, assistant director, employment and counselling centre Ganderbal, when she was briefing the meeting about the targets achieved by her office.



"Why do you need NRLM? If NRLM had to do this work, why would I give it to AD (Assistant Director)? Why would the CS (chief secretary) give it to me? He would give it to MD (Managing Director) NRLM," he asked.



Wani, a 2015-batch JKAS officer who was attending the meeting via video conferencing, tried to explain that NRLM was used as a helping agency.