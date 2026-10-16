'Is this you, Abba?': Ibrahim reacts to Saif Ali Khan's Instagram debut

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Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan/Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who finally made his debut on Instagram, had a playful exchange with son Ibrahim Ali Khan with the father-son duo teasing each other over the actor's arrival on the social media platform.



Saif recently made his debut on Instagram with pictures of himself inside the library at his home.



Ibrahim seemed surprised by his father's presence on the platform and commented, "Is this you, Abba, no na?"



The "Race" actor responded by sharing an old childhood photograph of Ibrahim and asking if the little boy in the picture was his son in May 2008.



Ibrahim played along, replying, "I guess so."



Saif continued the banter with the message, "a picture speaks a 1000 words ! 'Allo son!"



The exchange drew attention online, with fans enjoying the light-hearted interaction between the actor and his son.



"Abba is a bit slow .... time for some lessons I think - Yay Saif !! Welcome to the other side," read a comment.



Another post read, "@iak no way you just asked is this you abba."



"@iak Abba Jaan on insta finally," a user said.



Since his debut, Saif has amassed over 2.3 lakh followers. He is currently following five people -- Ibrahim, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Soha Ali Khan, daughter Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor.