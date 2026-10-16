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Iran-linked gang's UK murder plot lands Norwegian teen in jail

Fri, 16 October 2026
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This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes
This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes

When the 19-year-old Norwegian was playing an online game, little must he have realised that he would land up in a jail in Britain and be sentenced to prison for 20 years for the conspiracy to murder someone whose identity the UK cops are still unaware of.

Woolwich Crown Court in southeast London found Johannes Kongsnes Natland guilty of conspiring to kill an unknown target for 25,000 euros (Rs 26, 70,000), the contract for which was given to him by a 17-year-old known only as "Generalen."

Foxtrot Network, a Swedish organised crime group with links to the Iranian government, had reportedly hired Natland, said counterterrorism officers from London's Metropolitan Police.

Interestingly, Natland, who was working at a pizza restaurant even as he planned to kill the target, told London police that he had no plans to kill the target even as he admitted to possessing two guns and ammunition.

"You agreed to be the enforcer and pursued it, despite numerous opportunities to extricate yourself," Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said at his sentencing hearing at Woolwich Crown Court in southeast London.

"Although the fact that no one was shot dead or physically harmed is important, I am sure had the intervention of the police not prevented the plan from proceeding, you would have done what you had agreed to."

-- Rediff News

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