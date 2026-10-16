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Indian-origin Scotland Yard cop charged with rape in UK

Fri, 16 October 2026
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An Indian-origin Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with one count of attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of intentional strangulation, Scotland Yard said in London on Friday. 

Police Constable (PC) Harman Singh, attached to the Met Police's North Area command unit, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The charges relate to alleged offences against a woman in her 20s in January 2026, the force said. 

"The allegations were reported that month, and Singh was arrested on Saturday, January 10, on suspicion of one count of attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault against a woman. Singh was bailed pending further enquiries," the Met Police said in a statement. 

Singh was suspended from duty following his arrest. 

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