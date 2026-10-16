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House owner in Varanasi blast case arrested after police encounter

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
Image used for representational purpose only. Image Credit: Unsplash
A blast occurred at an alleged illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Varanasi on October 15, following which, the owner of the house Raju Khan was arrested after an encounter with the police. The house in the Paigambarpur area collapsed following the blast.

Khan suffered a bullet injury in his leg during the police encounter and was later admitted to the hospital. The deputy commissioner of police (Varuna Zone) Rajesh Pandey said that was on the run with his mother since the blast.

Khan's son and daughter sustained minor injuries. However, his wife wife suffered severe burns. The three were rescued and admitted to the hospital.

Investigations in the house indicated firecrackers being manufactured and stored illegally. DCP Pandey said that a police team patrolled near Sarai Mohana Ghat, spotting a person in the bushes.

After signalling him to stop, the suspect opened fire at the police team.

The police retaliated resulting in the encounter. Two police officers were suspended for alleged negligence in the case. Futher inquiry is underway.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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