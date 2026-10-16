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'Hope better sense prevails': SC defers plea against CJP protest

Fri, 16 October 2026
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14:52
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The Supreme Court on Friday declined to issue urgent directions to stop the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed protest at Central Park in Connaught Place, even as traders warned that the demonstration could hurt business during the festive season.

"We hope better sense will prevail," a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said, stressing the need to ensure that the public was not put to inconvenience.

The court said it would hear the matter on October 26, after the Dussehra vacation.

The plea was filed by the Delhi Kirana Committee and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association, which expressed concern over potential commercial losses arising from the planned protest and an NDMC notice restricting activity in the area.

Appearing for the traders, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai told the court that the disruption could affect business worth Rs 200 crore a day. He said the timing was particularly concerning as markets were preparing for the festive season.

Justice Bagchi noted that the interests of protesters, traders and the authorities responsible for maintaining law and order could not be viewed in isolation.

"It is not different. They are all related. Someone wants to protest, someone wants to sell moongfali, someone wants to law and order, all are related," he said.

The bench did not issue any immediate directions and deferred consideration of the petition until after the vacation. 

-- REDIFF NEWS

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