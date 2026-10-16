Honeymoon murder: Raja Raghuvanshi's mother seeks capital punishment

09:09

Uma Raghuvanshi, the mother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, on Friday demanded the death penalty for prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and five other co-accused, citing the capital punishment recently awarded by the Supreme Court in the 'Meerut Blue Drum' murder case.



Speaking to ANI, she urged the government and the judiciary to deliver a swift verdict, drawing parallels with the legal closure achieved by the family in the Meerut murder case.



"Just as Muskan and her accomplice were sentenced to death in the 'Meerut Blue Drum' murder case, I want Sonam and her accomplice to be given the death penalty as well, and for the verdict to be delivered as soon as possible. Much like Sahil's mother, who received justice, I too am waiting for justice to be served," Uma Raghuvanshi said.



She further asserted that all individuals involved in the execution and aiding of the crime deserve nothing less than the maximum statutory punishment.



"I demand the death penalty for Sonam and the five other accused; Sonam orchestrated a major conspiracy, and I seek capital punishment for both those who carried out the killing and those who assisted them. Only then will I find peace. My only request to the government is that the same verdict delivered in the 'Meerut Blue Drum' murder case be applied to Raja's case," she added.