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Hindi Version Of Ranabaali Postponed

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali
Vijay Deverakonda in Ranabaali
While the original Telugu version of Ranabaali released on October 16 in India, the  dubbed versions, including Hindi, have  been postponed.

Mythri Movie Makers and international distributors confirmed that due to unexpected technical delays in finalising the dubbed content, the multi-language release has been staggered.

The Hindi version is now scheduled to premiere on October 23. This, in principle, means a huge setback for the multi-lingual versions of Ranabaali, as the Telugu version has received a lukewarm response.

-- SUBHASH K JHA

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