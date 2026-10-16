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HC refuses injunction against Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen Full Power'

Fri, 16 October 2026
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16:54
Image Credit: ANI
Image Credit: ANI
The Bombay high court has refused to temporarily restrain the release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen Full Power, holding that the proposed film has no prima facie similarity with the 2014 film Queen, which also starred Ranaut.

In an order passed on Wednesday, Justice Sandeep Marne, said a comparison of the synopses did not show "any similarity or commonality" between the two films. As per the court, Queen Full Power was neither a sequel, prequel, spin-off nor reboot of the earlier film.

Phantom Studios had approached the high court in July against JioStar India Private Limited, claiming that an agreement made when Queen was produced gave both parties 50 per cent rights if a sequel or prequel was made. Phantom said it had not consented to any sequel, adaptation or derivative work and sought an injunction as well as Rs 250 crore in damages.

JioStar argued that Queen Full Power was an original and independent production being made with Ranaut.

The bench observed that the proposed film did not involve the travel or journey through which the protagonist in Queen discovers confidence and independence. 

Rejecting Phantom's argument that the use of "Queen" could confuse audiences, Justice Marne said the word appears in the titles of several films and has no distinctive character on that basis.

The court dismissed Phantom's interim application seeking to prevent the defendants from making, releasing or promoting Queen Full Power or any sequel or adaptation of Queen without its written permission until the suit is decided.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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