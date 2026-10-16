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HC nod to Mann's France visit after Centre's refusal of clearance

Fri, 16 October 2026
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann/File image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann/File image
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday gave its nod to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's visit to France, allowing the state government's plea challenging the Centre's decision of denying political clearance for it.

The Punjab government had moved the court, saying the Centre's decision was "arbitrary".

In its plea, the state had sought quashing of the decision of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denying clearance for the visit scheduled from October 15 to 21 to participate in SIAL Paris 2026, an international food trade exhibition being held from October 17 to 21.

During the visit, Mann was to lead a delegation which would also comprise the chief secretary and the principal secretary to the chief minister.

Punjab's Additional Advocate General Ferry Sofat, who was among the counsels who appeared for state government, said a bench of Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya after hearing the matter allowed the plea.

A detailed order is awaited, he said.

Sofat said, the Centre in its reply before the court, cited two grounds for denying permission - security and that the chief minister did not have an invitation.

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