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HC directs police to grant nod to RSS to hold route marches, meetings

Fri, 16 October 2026
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The Madras high court on Friday directed the police to grant permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to conduct route marches and public meetings across the state on October 25 and November 1, 2026, on the eve of Vijayadasami.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan issued the directive while allowing a petition filed by RSS state secretary V Jagadeesan, challenging police orders rejecting applications seeking permission to conduct route marches and public meetings at 128 places in the state.

The judge also recorded the undertaking given by the organisers that they would strictly comply with the dos and don'ts mentioned in the guidelines framed by the High Court earlier.

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